Lynchburg city buses only allowing nine passengers at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. – From now until further notice only nine passengers can ride on Lynchburg city buses at a time.

The Greater Lynchburg Transit Company implemented the new rule Thursday, adding to its list of social distancing rules.

Last week, transportation officials began offering free rides to limit contact with riders and drivers.

From now until further notice only nine people can ride on Lynchburg city buses. (WSLS)

Passengers are asked to enter and exit through the back of the bus.

Transportation leaders told 10 News should the bus be full they will pick up the passengers left behind.

“Operators have all been instructed to report when they reach capacity and the location so that the supervisors can either go by and check to see if passengers are left or another bus is dispatched to help pick up the overflow,” Brian Booth, general manager, said.

Booth asked people not to ride the buses unless it’s for an essential reason.