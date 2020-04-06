Man dead, three hurt after Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead and two others are hurt after a crash in Charlotte County on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 710, when a 2006 Toyota Camry was going fast and it ran off the left side of the road.

The driver over-corrected, ran off the right side of the road, and the car overturned after hitting an embankment, according to police.

Authorities say the driver, a woman from Danville, was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.

One of the passengers, Sean Thompson, 25, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, according to police. Authorities say he died at the scene.

According to police, a second passenger, a woman from Fredericksburg, was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say the third passenger, a man from Danville, was treated at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital for minor injuries.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.