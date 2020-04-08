63ºF

Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus announced

Shenandoah National Park now closed as well

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The northernmost 13 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway are now closed.

The National Park Service announced the closure is in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and is in coordination with the closure now in place at Shenandoah National Park.

Both closures will remain in effect until further notice.

Access to hiking trails remains open where not inaccessible due to road closure for weather, maintenance, emergency or administrative necessity.

