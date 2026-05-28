Man arrested after drug investigation in Bedford County

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested and charged a man after an investigation into the distribution of narcotics.

According to officials, the sheriff’s office Community Action Team and the James River Regional Drug Task Force began conducting a drug investigation involving Joshua Cole.

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During the course of the investigation, Cole was found to be distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in multiple jurisdictions in the Commonwealth.

On May 18, a traffic stop was conducted by the task force and members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, where Cole was taken into custody.

Charges placed:

-18.2-248 Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

-18.2-250 Possession of Cocaine

Items Seized during the investigation:

• 946 grams of methamphetamine (2lbs+)

• 8 grams of cocaine