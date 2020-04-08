Wine & Design Christiansburg gets creative with business model during stay-at-home order

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – It’s no surprise that local businesses have had to think outside the box in order to stay afloat. Wine & Design Christiansburg is a painting business that’s still managing to host classes, but in a different way.

Leave it to an artist to get creative during the COVID-19 crisis. Terri Welch, the studio owner of Wine & Design Christiansburg, had to pivot her business model, moving her paint classes from the studio to the internet.

“People are stuck at home; they need things to do,” Welch said, “and art is fun and relaxing.”

Once you sign up for a class online, you need to pick up a paint kit from the studio or have it mailed to you. Then you are emailed a Zoom link so that you can watch the class and paint along from the comfort of your own home. So far, classes have proven successful because people like Cheryl Knost are itching for variety while at home.

“It keeps my creativity going,” Knost said, “Keeps me busy, so I have something to do, something to look forward to.”

You do have to sign up a week in advance so that you can get your paint kit in time. Welch would normally cap her classes at 36 people, but now that everything can be done virtually, there’s no limit to those who want to participate.