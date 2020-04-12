Gov. Northam looking to delay the increase in Virginia’s minimum wage

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to delay when some Virginians will see more money on their paychecks.

Northam announced Sunday that he had signed many bills related to Virginia’s workforce.

One bill he did not sign, but rather seeking to amend, is the increase to Virginia’s minimum wage.

As it was sent to him by the General Assembly, the bill stated that effective January 1, 2021, the minimum wage would increase from $7.25 to $9.50, a more than 31% increase. The 2021 date is the first of many increases over the next several years

$11 - January 1, 2022

$12 - January 1, 2023

$13.5 - January 1, 2025

$15 - January 1, 2016

Now, rather than having that increase go into effect on the first of the year, Northam is proposing it be delayed until May 1.

For someone working 40 hours a week making the minimum wage, that person would see about $1,530 less in gross pay.