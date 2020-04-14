God’s Pit Crew sending aid to Tennessee, Mississippi tornado victims

DANVILLE, Va. – Help is on the way from Southwest Virginia to people impacted by Sunday’s deadly tornadoes across the south.

God’s Pit Crew in Danville sent a semi-truck full of relief supplies to Cleveland, Tennessee on Monday morning.

Some volunteers are also planning to go there to help rebuild.

On Tuesday, a semi-truck full of relief supplies from God’s Pit Crew’s satellite site in Dallas, Texas will head to Collins, Mississippi.

“The big strain is having to be so restrictive with a number of volunteers we use at a time and trying to make sure they’re safe and healthy," God’s Pit Crew founder Randy Johnson said.

The organization is also providing meals locally to help feed kids who are out of school.

If you’d like to help God’s Pit Crew, click here.

Johnson said toilet paper and paper towels for the organization’s Blessing Buckets are most needed right now.