Berglund Center brings live local music to your living room

ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of the statewide stay at home order, the Berglund Center found a way to still bring the community live entertainment.

The Play At Home concert series allows you to enjoy local talent without you or the headliner ever leaving home.

Every Wednesday and Friday a local band or musician takes over Berglund Center’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They can perform original music and interact with the audience. Like any concert, it’s up to the musicians on what kind of experience they want to bring.

The first show was last Friday and featured the Low Low Chariot.

“It’s really giving these new up and coming bands a platform they wouldn’t necessarily have you know. So we’ll have some more established ones and kind of bring you some new music you haven’t heard of yet,” said Robert Knight, director of sales and marketing at Berglund Center.

The idea came from Berglund Center wanting to help out the best way they know how.

“We host dozens of live concerts every year and we want to still fulfill that need because people need entertainment during this time especially during this time so we’re happy to provide any sort of relief," said Knight.

If you want a shot at being featured all you have to do is directly message any of the Berglund Center’s social media accounts with a link to your work whether that’s on YouTube or Spotify.

On Wednesday night, James Issac will perform and take over the venue’s social media.

Knight mentioned when the stay-at-home order is lifted, this is a concert series they would like to continue on a smaller scale.