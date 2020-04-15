Need to disinfect your mask? DON’T microwave it

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS wants to remind everyone that cleaning your mask the wrong way could be dangerous.

The department’s community risk reduction specialist, Kristen Perdue, said they’ve seen viral posts on social media incorrectly claiming that microwaving masks -- either by themselves or in a plastic bag -- will disinfect them. However, that could easily start a fire.

Images of scorches masks have circulated online.

The fire department says that’s extremely dangerous, especially because some masks have metal pieces or are made with polyester, which are flammable.

“Putting it in a pressure cooker, a stove, a microwave is not advisable," said Perdue.

They said the best and safest way to clean your cloth mask is by throwing it in the laundry. Wash it with detergent and put it in the dryer or let it air dry.