Martinsville Mayor, fmr. City Manager sue multiple city officials

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Mayor LC Jones and former City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides have filed lawsuits against a city council member, the city’s law firm and, in Ferrell-Benavides’ case, the city itself, marking the latest chapter in a months-long controversy that has divided city leadership.

The lawsuits accuse Councilman Aaron Rawls and the law firm Sands Anderson of making false allegations that damaged the pair’s reputations and careers.

Ferrell-Benavides is also suing the City of Martinsville, seeking more than $220,000 in allegedly unpaid severance benefits and additional damages related to her firing.

The legal action stems from investigations and allegations that have been at the center of controversy in Martinsville for months.

Jones and Ferrell-Benavides were accused of misconduct involving city government. Jones faced allegations that he accepted bribes from the former city manager, while Ferrell-Benavides was accused of misusing city funds. Both have denied wrongdoing.

In their lawsuits, Jones and Ferrell-Benavides claim those allegations originated after they began raising concerns about legal fees charged to the city by Sands Anderson, which serves as Martinsville’s legal counsel.

According to the lawsuits, the pair questioned the firm’s billing practices and expenses. They allege that, in response, Sands Anderson launched investigations into them using claims that were either false or unsupported by evidence.

The lawsuits further contend that despite public allegations and extensive scrutiny, evidence has not emerged to substantiate the claims made against either Jones or Ferrell-Benavides.

As a result, both say they suffered damage to their reputations, emotional distress and other losses.

The lawsuits also target Rawls, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of Jones and Ferrell-Benavides throughout the controversy.

Rawls has publicly accused the pair of misusing taxpayer dollars and abusing their positions within city government. Jones argues those statements contributed to a petition drive that temporarily removed him from office for three months.

But Rawls says he stands firmly behind his comments and welcomes further examination of the allegations through the court process.

“You’re not going to silence me. This is a public government. They absolutely deserve the scrutiny. They’re horrible people abusing a public institution.”

When asked whether a court case could reveal additional details about the controversy, Rawls said he hopes the lawsuits proceed through discovery.

“I would love to get through discovery. I’d love to have the testimony of employees. I would love to see some of the records that come out that are so far protected from disclosure,” Rawls said.

10 News reached out to Sands Anderson, legal teams for Jones and Ferrell-Benavides and the City of Martinsville for comment. None provided a statement before publication.