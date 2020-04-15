What’s News Today: COVID updates, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks, crews will work at the intersection of Main and 12th Streets as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. Work was originally planned to start this summer, but is starting earlier due to the reduction in traffic.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The closures will happen on Timberlake Road near Beverly Hills Circle as crews install new fiber optic lines.

A ramp closure could impact your commute today. The exit ramp on Interstate 81 north at exit 105 onto Route 232 will close at 7 a.m. and remain closed until Thursday morning as work continues on the New River Bridge project.

The City of Roanoke will hold a virtual news conference today, talking about its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. City leaders will provide an update and the fire chief will talk about how the department is keeping firefighters and the community safe.

Delegate Sam Rasoul holds a virtual Coffee and Conversation. He will answer questions about things that are important to you. The zoom meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will meet today. It is expected to pass a resolution, allowing for electronic public meetings and hearing to ensure the continuity of operations.

The Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority will hold a special meeting today. It is expected to pass a resolution about emergency operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.