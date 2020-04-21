Danville veterinarian sparks how to eat an orange debate with viral video

DANVILLE, Va. – People go viral for all sorts of reasons. Maybe they make us laugh, cry or something in between.

But one doctor in Southside is a TikTok hit because he made millions watching the app go – “Wait, what?!”

Danville Family Vet staff took video of veterinarian Dr. Jeff Smith eating his orange for lunch and it's been viewed millions of times.

Here's the catch - he at the orange with the peel on!

“Maybe I am a little strange, I don't know. We've had a lot of feedback from it, a lot of interesting comments and a lot of people around town have been happy to see Danville put on the map even with a crazy little way like this,” said Dr. Smith.

The video has been viewed 4 million times on TikTok, sparking millions of debates about how to eat an orange.