Portion of Lynchburg rehab center to be used as dedicated COVID-19 recovery unit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg health and rehab center is prepared to dedicate space to serve as a care center for COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to patient families, Kristi Martin, administrator for the Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center, said the move will provide area hospitals relief during “the expected COVID surge of admissions.”

Centra officials said the need is low, but they must need to be ready for worst-case scenarios.

A unit on the first floor of the Guggenheimer facility could become a “post-acute” facility for COVID-19 patients who need skilled care, according to Martin.

Centra officials said the facility would be for patients who are recovering and “nearing the end of their virus.” They will receive follow-up rehab services at the Guggenheimer. Patients who are on ventilators will not be admitted.

Martin said the floor plan allows for staff to essentially treat the unit as a separate facility altogether, with separate entrances and exits specific to the first-floor unit.

The second- and third-floor units will be treated as a separate facility with separate entrances and exits, according to Martin.

Staff members who work on the first floor will not care for residents on the other floors.

Management said they are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Centra officials said patient families who are not comfortable with this change are given alternative options, such as being transferred to another Centra rehab facility.