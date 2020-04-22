Protesters flock to Richmond, demand Gov. Northam to reopen Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Honks, chants and signs could be seen and heard all around Capitol Square in Richmond on Wednesday during the ReOpen Virginia rally.

Hundreds of protesters drove around the square, while others protested from the sidewalk, speaking out against the closures due to the coronavirus.

“As small business owners, we have the right to open up just like the big box stores do," said Jenee Welsh, who owns Something Else Boutique in Bedford.

“We’re letting fear drive our decisions,” said Brian Loos, another protester.

Welsh said she’s not minimizing the virus, but everyone deserves to choose whether or not to stay open or stay home.

“Our governor is pro-choice. Give us the choice to open up and give us the opportunity to practice social distancing,” Welsh said.

Currently, no specific plans for reopening the commonwealth have been released. Loos said the economy could be hurt beyond repair for his children and grandchildren.

“People are smart enough to make their own decisions. Businesses are smart enough to put the right things in place,” Loos said. "If people choose to stay at home, then they can stay at home. There’s nothing forcing them to go out.”

Counter-protesters Kristin and Erich Bruhn, a former nurse and a surgeon, respectively, warned that if things reopen too soon, the virus will spread.

“Not only will people die, but the economy will be worse for it,” said Dr. Bruhn, a surgeon from Winchester.

Nevertheless, during the fight against COVID-19, these protesters are fighting to choose freedom over fear.

“We have a voice and we need to use it because this is only the beginning,” Welsh said. "I don’t want to lose my livelihood nor do my friends who own businesses. We are fighting for what is ours.”

The governor’s closure of nonessential businesses runs through May 8. The stay-at-home order for all Virginians runs through June 10.