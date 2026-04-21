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LIST: Which schools will close in Central, Southwest Virginia for the April 21 special election?

Redistricting vote could reshape Virginia's political landscape

(Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

VIRGINIA – As Virginians head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether the state should redraw its congressional maps, several school districts will be closed on April 21.

The Commonwealth has become the latest front in the national redistricting battle. Redrawing U.S. House districts could boost Democrats’ chances of flipping control of the closely divided chamber. If approved, the change could shift Virginia’s current near-even split to a 10-1 Democratic majority. The new districts would remain in effect until 2030, when redistricting would return to an independent process.

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Here’s a look at which school districts in our region will be closed April 21:

  • Amherst County Public Schools
  • Bedford County Public Schools
  • Botetourt County Public Schools
  • Floyd County Public Schools
  • Franklin County Public Schools
  • Roanoke City Public Schools
  • Roanoke County Public Schools
  • Wythe County Public Schools

Grayson County Public Schools will have a virtual learning day.

Stay with 10 News for comprehensive coverage of the special election all day long.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.