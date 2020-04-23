What’s News Today: COVID updates

ROANOKE, Va. – AARP will hold a town hall today about COVID-19. Governor Ralph Northam and other health officials will join the discussion. AARP will call members to participate. You can also watch on AARP Virginia's Facebook.

Virginia Tech holds a virtual Town Hall for prospective students today. Students who are registered will hear from admissions and recruitment officers.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will hold a virtual town hall today. He and other leaders will talk about the shift to online learning, grading and academic support. The live stream begins at 1:15 p.m.

The Botetourt County School Board will meet this morning. In closed session, it will discuss what it calls the “retirement” of the superintendent. Early this week, we reported, Dr. Lisa Chen is resigning to pursue other professional opportunities. She started in the position a year ago and will leave at the end of June. The school board said it will begin to search for a replacement immediately.