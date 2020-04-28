PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund offering $500 to help beauty professionals

ROANOKE, Va. – Know any barbers or hair stylists who are out of work right now?

The Professional Beauty Association, PBA, has created the PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund to help those in need.

This fund will help more than just barbers and hair stylist. Cosmetologists, instructors, massage therapists, nail technicians and other licensed professionals in the beauty industry are able to apply.

The fund is designed to help support licensed beauty professionals who either can’t work or are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here to apply for a $500 grant.

The funding is intended to be emergency aid for short-term immediate needs such as food and bills, according to the PBA.

The grant comes in the form of a $500 Visa gift card that is a tax-free grant, not a loan, so nothing needs to be paid back.

The PBA says that applications are selected using a lottery process and that all applications remain in the lottery until they are selected.

Click here to learn more about the fund.