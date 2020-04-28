Toilet paper stars in one year wedding anniversary pictures for local couple

ROANOKE, Va. – Your one year wedding anniversary is always special.

Anna and Kyle Clark got married last April in the pouring rain.

Anna and Kyle took a unique approach to celebrating their first wedding anniversary. (Courtesy: Adam Bowser for (Anna Bowser Photography))

“It was amazing but our first year of marriage has been challenging. We prevailed and thankfully our marriage has only grown stronger. Originally I had wanted to go out of town to celebrate our anniversary but sadly COVID had other plans. So instead, we decided to take anniversary pictures,” said Anna Clark, who is also a wedding photographer and understands the importance of pictures.

Toilet paper is the star of the photos, which her brother took for the couple.

Anna and Kyle took a unique approach to celebrating their first wedding anniversary. (Courtesy: Adam Bowser for (Anna Bowser Photography))

“The traditional one year mark is the ‘paper anniversary’ and after searching in 4+ stores for toilet paper during the pandemic, it only felt right! Some people might think it’s weird but we will never forget this time of our lives,” she said.

Happy Anniversary!