Del. Sam Rasoul passes out masks to Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. – Some local elderly residents can now better protect themselves from the coronavirus thanks to a Virginia lawmaker.

Del. Sam Rasoul, who’s district includes Roanoke, handed out masks at Melrose Towers in Roanoke on Monday afternoon.

He also handed out information about the coronavirus, instructions for making masks out of T-shirts and distributed fresh fruit for residents.

“What we see is, coronavirus spreads in pockets. So anytime we’ve got a building like this, people congregating together, we’ve got to do everything we can to protect vulnerable populations. So for me, it’s making sure that we spread that word," Rasoul said.

This was a partnership between Rasoul, Mt. Zion AME Church, the Roanoke Health Department and the Virginia Housing Authority.