Construction to replace 101-year-old Rustburg Middle School to begin next Spring

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Board of Supervisors and the Campbell County School Board announced the initial steps to replace the 101-year-old Rustburg Middle School are now underway.

Following months of collaborative planning, the two boards say they worked together to secure the credit rating needed for financing the project and have authorized staff to seek professional planning and development proposals to move the project forward.

At the May 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, members voted unanimously to apply the Public-Private Educational Facilities and Infrastructure Act (PPEA) to move more quickly and seamlessly into the multi-faceted process of procuring design, construction, and financing for the project.

In the weeks ahead, the School/County Joint Committee and leadership staff will collectively review proposals for the overall project, with construction tentatively slated for Spring 2021.