Del. Sam Rasoul calling for federal government to replenish state, federal unemployment funds

ROANOKE, Va. – A state delegate is calling on the federal government to take action ahead of the federal and state unemployment funds running out of money.

Del. Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia’s 11th District, which covers part of the city of Roanoke, believes the federal government should put hundreds of billions of dollars into the funds.

Otherwise, businesses will see a huge increase in their unemployment tax in order to replenish them.

He said the state is paying about $90 million in unemployment claims a week as of Monday because of the coronavirus.

“Right now, this is a problem that’s going to be on the horizon in the next several weeks. What we need to do is get ahead of this so that way our small businesses, especially here in the valley, don’t have to pay higher taxes in order to pay for this crisis,” Rasoul explained.

On Monday, 10 News also reached out to Congressman Ben Cline for comment but he was unavailable.