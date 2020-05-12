Radford hanging banners to honor high school class of 2020

RADFORD, Va. – Call it a sign of the times, or rather, 118 signs of the times.

“It means a lot to us,” said Radford High School senior class vice president Sophie Graham about the banners going up around the city to honor seniors.

“It’s felt really good to just have the signs up,” said class president Jon Woods.

Radford City Schools, in partnership with the city and Ballpark Signs, is putting up banners on lamp posts along Main Street.

Each banner has a picture of a senior.

There is one for each student except for two who didn’t want their banners hung up.

“I think it says that they really care for us. They know how much hard work we put in the last 13 years. For everyone else to graduate, and us to watch it happen, and then see ours taken away it was pretty awful," said Graham. “I think we’ll for sure keep them.”

“Yeah, it might go up in my room, I don’t know," Woods said about his banner.

The banners were donated by Ballpark Signs.

The company’s owner, Michelle Beale, reached out to discuss ideas after Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools.

“It’s a great feeling. We love Radford. We love this community and we’re always trying our best to help out in ways that we can," explained Beale.

The show of support for seniors doesn't stop with the banners though.

Superintendent Rob Graham said yard signs and t-shirts have also been distributed to seniors.

“This is a really, really special senior class for us," he said. "We’ve really tried to stay connected to our seniors.”

A banner move for the class of 2020.

How long the banners will be up for had not been decided as of Tuesday.