One dead among 6 confirmed coronavirus cases at Martinsville call center

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead in connection with a coronavirus outbreak at the YoungWilliams call center in Martinsville.

The person who died is among the six coronavirus cases confirmed at the call center on Franklin Street, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

YoungWilliams is a child support service that works with the government.

An outbreak is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as at least two lab-confirmed cases at a location.

DSS told 10 News in an email that since receiving notification of the first confirmed case, the facility has undergone two deep cleanings in accordance CDC guidelines.

All YoungWilliams employees have been given the opportunity to telework and of the 130 employees, nine have chosen to work from the office for various personal reasons, according to DSS.

YoungWilliams management is working with those employees to address their individual circumstances.

According to DSS, they are spaced throughout the 18,412-square-foot office.

Employees who remain working at the facility have been provided access to masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant, and other PPE, as needed.