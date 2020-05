Published: May 17, 2020, 2:12 pm Updated: May 17, 2020, 3:26 pm

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Chief Hall and Firefighter Johnson of the Evington Volunteer Fire Department were involved in a side by side accident on Saturday.

According to the Campbell County Rescue Squad they were airlifted to the trauma unit at Roanoke Memorial hospital.

No word on their conditions.