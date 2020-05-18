What’s News Today: city talks, kid art

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Council will discuss the city's budget today. As we've reported, city leaders are making across the board cuts to everything from library services to human services and maintenance. They are expecting about $2.3 million in lost local tax revenue. The city is expected to adopt the budget next month.

The Taubman Museum of Art will join Feeding Southwest Virginia for a Children’s Feeding Program. They will hand out meals and snacks, as well as sculpture art kits, with lessons on sculpture, modeling clay and an activity sheet. This is today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Solutions Center.

Pittsylvania County will reopen its public offices today. The offices have been closed since March 25th. Staffing will be at 50 percent, to encourage social distancing. You are still encouraged to do business by phone or email is possible.

It’s graduation day for students at Lord Botetourt High School. An online ceremony will take place tonight at 7 p.m.