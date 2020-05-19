52ºF

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roanoke hotel

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
Police siren (Generic photo)
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a man is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Roanoke hotel.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the incident happened at the Ramada Inn on Franklin Rd. SW around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say officers are just now clearing the scene as of 9:15 a.m.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s status.

