Roanoke city looks at closing pools for two seasons due to budget concerns

Published: May 19, 2020, 9:52 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:09 am

ROANOKE, Va. – As businesses begin to reopen, the city of Roanoke is looking at closing its public pools for two seasons.

That was part of the budget presented to city council Monday.

The budget also proposes closing the main branch of the library two hours earlier and closing the libraries one day a week — likely Saturday.

To save money, the city would not fill jobs that do not currently have someone.