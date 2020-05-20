Christiansburg man charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot, killed his wife

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man has been charged with second-degree murder after authorities say he shot and killed his wife Tuesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run in Christiansburg around 8:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 51-year-old Michelle Tompkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center where she died a short time later.

Deputies say they arrested Gerald Tompkins at the scene, and he was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending, according to the sheriff’s office.