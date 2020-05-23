Amherst community remembers 11-year-old girl struck by car in 2013

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – More than a dozen people gathered Friday evening to remember Kamryn Johnson at Scott Zion Baptist Church.

Johnson was 11 years old when she was struck and killed by a car on Galts Mill Road in 2013.

She would have been among those graduating from Amherst County High School on Saturday.

Kamyrn’s friends dressed in their cap and gowns and gathered around a table with her picture on it.

“We are both overwhelmed with joy. For Amherst County to remember our daughter all these years. And the time has come for her to graduate and they still have her in remembrance. She’s touched so many lives. We are overjoyed,” said Tonya Johnson, Kamyrn’s mother.

The man driving the car that killed Kamryn pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2014.