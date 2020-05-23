High water, fallen trees causing road closures

Published: May 23, 2020, 8:45 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:33 am

ROANOKE, Va. – Police in South Boston have closed U. S. Highway 58 at the intersection of U. S. Highway 501 due to high water.

A detour is in place using U. S. Highway 360.

Police ask you to limit travel in the Riverdale area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed U. S. Highway 460 eastbound between Rich Creek and Narrows.

Transportation officials say a retaining wall issues and falling trees have made travel unsafe.

An alternate route is 460 west to Princeton to Interstate 77, then Wolf Creek Road to Narrows.

In Franklin County, part of Route 116 is closed in the Coopers Cove area because part of the road collapsed.

The lane closure is about 1.5 miles east of Windridge Parkway and one mile west of Coopers Cove Road.

You can take Route 678 to Route 635, then Route 681 to get around the closure.