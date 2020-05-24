Streets remain closed in Danville, even after flooding ends

DANVILLE, Va. – The Dan River at Danville is back in its banks.

As of noon on Sunday, The river was at 14.00 feet. That’s seven feet below flood stage.

But, debris from the flooding was left behind.

River Street remains closed as crews work to remove mud and debris.

They hope to reopen the road later Sunday.

Part of Trade Street remains closed. Crews will begin working on clearing that roadway Sunday.