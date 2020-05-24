82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Streets remain closed in Danville, even after flooding ends

The Dan River has dropped below flood stage in Danville.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

Tags: Southside
Danville River flood levels
Danville River flood levels

DANVILLE, Va. – The Dan River at Danville is back in its banks.

As of noon on Sunday, The river was at 14.00 feet. That’s seven feet below flood stage.

But, debris from the flooding was left behind.

River Street remains closed as crews work to remove mud and debris.

They hope to reopen the road later Sunday.

Part of Trade Street remains closed. Crews will begin working on clearing that roadway Sunday.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: