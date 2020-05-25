Summer’s unofficial start looks different than normal at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – As Virginia works to slowly reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are limited to outdoor operations only.

While that’s good news for some businesses at Smith Mountain Lake this Memorial Day, it’s far from business as usual.

For many, spending Memorial Day at Smith Mountain Lake is a summertime tradition, but this year, it's an experience that's anything but traditional.

“It’s just nice to get out of the house and see other people out of the house,” said Brittany Massey, who’s visiting the lake.

After weeks of stay-at-home orders, many people are celebrating a new normal.

“Oh, it feels great! It feels really great,” said Sheila Mohab, who’s also visiting the lake.

On top of the bathing suits and boats, hitting the lake comes with a few more essentials this year. For some, that means cleaning supplies and face masks.

“My father, he's in remission now, but he was undergoing cancer treatment until recently. He's got just a susceptible immune system and I think the asymptomatic feature of this virus is scary as well, so just looking out for pops, making sure we're doing our part to not spread it,” Mohab said.

Bridgewater Marina is doing its part too.

“We just want everybody to feel safe comfortable on our boats at all times,” said Bidgewater Marina general manager Quincey Price.

Bridgewater Marina is only allowing nine people in the store and only nine people to a boat. Workers are extensively cleaning each boat when it docks.

Mother Nature is not helping.

The marina had to cancel all rentals Saturday due to extremely high water. Price said they’ve made up for the loss this holiday weekend, as people take advantage of the opportunity to get outside, despite the pandemic.

“For the most part, our business hasn't really taken the hit we thought it would and in some realms, it's actually been busier,” Price said. “Not bad but unpredictable compared to other summers.”

Busy season at the lake typically runs through Labor Day, but with all the changes this year for schools and businesses, workers said they’re not sure what to expect.

Other businesses at Bridgewater Marina remain under tight restrictions.

Restaurants are currently limited to outdoor seating at half capacity, while some businesses, like the arcade, are still closed.