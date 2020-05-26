Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair canceled in its 85th year due to pandemic

NEWPORT, Va. – A title-holding event now adds another milestone to its rich history.

The Newport Agricultural Fair, Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair, has been canceled for 2020. The annual two-day event is an important community gathering in Giles County that has long been a treasured tradition. Usually held in August, the fair features the best of the community’s agricultural heritage and the beloved Miss Newport pageant. 2020 would have been its 85th year.

The fair was established in 1935 and attracts thousands of people each year.

Newport Agricultural Fair Board of Director President Kevin Law made the announcement the 2020 fair would be canceled.

“We encourage everyone to please share their favorite photos and memories of past fairs to keep this tradition alive. The Fair Board of Directors plans to continue the fair in 2021. Stay safe and healthy,” Law said in a statement.