Amherst County man arrested with homemade explosive device in pickup, police say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A local man is in jail after police said he had a homemade explosive device in his vehicle.

51-year-old Gregory Maddox, of Monroe, is charged with one felony county of manufacturing/possession of an explosive device, according to Virginia State Police.

State police were alerted on Monday night that the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the vehicle Maddox was driving.

A trooper pulled the Toyota pickup truck in question over just before 8:30 p.m. Maddox pulled over on the Route 501/29 South exit ramp for Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Maddox was arrested and taken into custody without incident, according to state police.

Police found the homemade explosive device during the vehicle search. State police bomb technicians responded to the scene and rendered the device safe, according to state police.

Maddox was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.