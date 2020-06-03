Lynchburg changes curfew to 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., set to last until June 9

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There are new changes to the curfew in Lynchburg.

Starting Wednesday, the curfew will be 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., starting one hour later than the original curfew. The change was made during a city council meeting Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they will not be doing checkpoints to ask people why they are out.

According to Lynchburg Police Department chief Zuidema, Tuesday night consisted of peaceful protests with one arrest Wednesday morning.

Zuidema says the department is working with other agencies to go through social media videos.

Curfew violations will be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Under the curfew, people should not be present on any street, road and park with the following exceptions: