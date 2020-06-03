Local nonprofits work together to meet needs during coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – In this time of need, local nonprofits are working together to maximize their resources.

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation raised $18,000 within three or four weeks.

"Amazed, surprised and delighted," said Nancy Dixon, president of the Roanoke Women’s Foundation.

Normally the foundation awards their grants in November, but this year they made an exception.

“When COVID-19 came to light, we wanted to have an immediate response," Dixon said. "We wanted to make a difference now because people were hurting and people were in need.”

That money was put toward the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and it’s had an immediate turnaround.

“So whether or not it’s needs around food, accessing PPEs and disinfect supplies, childcare, support while people are unemployed, housing and utility assistance; these are kind of the range of needs that we know are currently needed or will be needed in the next few months," said Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of the United Way of the Roanoke Valley.

It’s a partnership achieving impressive results, while shedding light on the vitality of women.

“Women can act quickly and they know how to take charge and get things done,” Dixon said.