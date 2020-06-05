Lynchburg city manager lifts curfew after three nights of peaceful protests

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The curfew in Lynchburg has been lifted after several nights of peaceful protests.

“We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the curfew and understanding during these extraordinary times,” said Bonnie Svrcek, Lynchburg city manager. “We expect the community will continue to be peaceful so the suspension of the curfew can continue and our great community can engage in meaningful conversation and action to move forward.”

The curfew was originally extended until June 9 on Wednesday during a city council meeting, with violations counting as a Class 1 misdemeanor.