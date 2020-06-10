For just $35,000, you could own a fully-stocked Bedford County restaurant

FOREST, Va. – Corner Burger owner Kent Wood is selling his three-year-old business.

The restaurant is in the Food Lion shopping center near Route 460 in Bedford County.

“You know we have a great business. It’s been a great business. I don’t know it’s a lot of unknown coming back from the coronavirus,” Wood said.

We’re now into Phase Two of reopening across the commonwealth, but Wood’s doors are still closed to customers.

“In a small venue like this, if we only come back at 70% of what we used to be, well that’s not enough. We can’t make a living,” Wood said.

Wood made the major announcement on Facebook offering to sell for only $35,000. That price includes all the amenities inside, including tables, chairs and kitchen equipment. Wood knows he could sell it for much more.

Corner Burger is for sale. If you have ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant but didn't...

Less than 24 hours after that post, Wood said the support on Facebook has been overwhelming.

Some customers saying, they eat here every Tuesday and will miss it.

“It was just all great comments. It’s just really emotional,” Wood said.

Wood has seen plenty of offers from interested business owners already.

He met with a group from Lynchburg on Wednesday.

“They like our good name and our reputation so they feel like they could use it in various different ways,” Wood said.

Wood has three weeks left on his lease and is optimistic about Corner Burger’s future, but wants to be sure it lands in the right hands.

“I could honestly sell it right now, but I want to take and listen to everyone and see what’s the right fit for us because it’s my baby, my wife and mine’s baby,” Wood said.

Wood said he’ll stay on for 30 days and help guide the new owner and he hopes the new owner will keep his employees on.