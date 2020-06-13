‘Triple Crown’ on Appalachian Trail is open again

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – 27 miles of Appalachian Trail was re-opened Saturday after being closed due to the Coronavirus.

The section includes a part of Central Virginia known as the “Triple Crown.” The “Triple Crown” area includes all National Park Service owned land between VA Route 624 (Newport Road) and VA Route 652 (Mountain Pass Road), including McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working Service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

All visitors should plan on following CDC guidance on social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and seek outdoor recreational opportunities that are close to home. Visitors should plan on carrying hand sanitizer, as hand-washing facilities are not available on the Trail.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases including not: