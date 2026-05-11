Woman arrested following assault with a knife in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A woman was arrested after a man was assaulted with a knife in Blacksburg on Sunday, Blacksburg Police Department said.

BPD said they responded to the intersection of Fairfax and Ellett Road after a reported assault on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found a man with a stab wound and determined the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Liberty Lane around 12:35 p.m.

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Authorities said that following an investigation, they found the suspect had damaged the victim’s vehicle tire with a knife, and then injured the victim’s ankle. The victim was taken to a local hospital and released.

As a result, 24-year-old Celin Rawther was arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious wounding

Property damage

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Brown with the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-961-1819 or bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.