Fundraiser created to support Black Lives Matter and local businesses

BLACKSBURG, Va. – This Friday, you have the opportunity to support the Black Lives Matter movement and some local businesses at the same time.

Downtown Blacksburg Inc. has organized a Black Lives Matter fundraiser.

On Friday, several businesses, including Gourmet Pantry, will donate a portion of their profits to the Christiansburg Institute.

The institute is a nonprofit that works to create community dialogue and promote the multicultural makeup of the New River Valley.

“It hit me just a week ago in light of all the recent events,” DBI Executive Director Casey Jenkins said. “I thought, ‘What more can we do to help our community from a business perspective?’”

“I’m proud to be a part of Blacksburg doing this,” Gourmet Pantry employee Ellen Woodall said. “Blacksburg is a supportive, loving community and I’m glad that we’re putting our best foot forward.”

Jenkins said any business in Montgomery is welcome to participate in the event.

Currently, other businesses participating include Sugar Magnolia, Mandell Real Estatel, Capone’s Jewelry. Fringe Benefit, Main Street Pharmacy, Cafe de Bangkok, Next Door Bake Shop, New River Art & Fiber and Lia’s Hairstyling.