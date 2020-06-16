Red Cross hopes COVID-19 antibody testing will encourage blood donations

ROANOKE, Va. – The Red Cross is implementing a new strategy during the coronavirus crisis.

For the next several months, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The test does not diagnose current infections, but will help people learn whether they've been exposed.

Local chapter leaders are hoping this will help make up for huge shortages.

“Back in March when the governor had our orders of quarantine, it was a struggle for us to continue to get donations. We had folks that needed blood every day. And so this is definitely an incentive for people to come in and donate blood,” said Jackie Grant, executive director of the Southwest Virginia chapter of the American Red Cross.

The test costs donors nothing, but the Red Cross is working to find ways to cover the costs on its end.

