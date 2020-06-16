Roanoke barbershop creates video to spread positive message in response to national unrest

ROANOKE Va. – A local barbershop is getting creative to try to send a positive message in response to everything going on around the country right now.

FGN Ground Zero in Roanoke made a video.

It shows people wearing masks with positive messages written on them while they get their hair cut.

The song “Waiting On The World To Change” by John Mayer plays throughout the video.

Barbershop owner Antonio Morris said the idea came up while he was talking to one of his barbers, Ramir Hunt, about the protests in Roanoke.

FGN Ground Zero owner Antonio Morris straightens up his shop Monday afternoon. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“I said, 'You know, we could make a project out of this to really showcase what we do here as far as getting different walks of life in our doors,” Morris said.

“Waiting On The World To Change by John Mayer, that’s really the selection. That message was made years ago and still to this day we kind of need the world to change,” said Hunt.