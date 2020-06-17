Brookville High graduate’s speech video captures Senator Tim Kaine’s attention

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A local high school graduate is getting special recognition from U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.

“Roughly 12 years ago this time we were finishing up Kindergarten,” Maggie Mace said in her three minute graduation video.

Mace is a 2020 Brookville High School graduate who sent in a video for Tim Kaine’s “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” contest.

Mace’s speech video was chosen for the Lynchburg area.

“I was like that was so cool. The senator chose my video, like I felt pretty special about that.” Mace said.

In the video, she talks about being a part of a graduating class who was born after September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and has now graduated high school during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At least my generation believes we’re going to do amazing things throughout the world because of the way we reacted to 9/11 and the way that we are continually reacting to the pandemic,” Mace said.

Mace said adults believe her generation will change the world because of these circumstances, but Mace disagrees.

She says it’s how they chose to react on social media that will help change the world.

