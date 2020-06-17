Three workers test positive for coronavirus at Pulaski County Middle School site
Not clear if shutdown will affect overall project timeline
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Construction at a local middle school site has been stopped after three workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Branch Builds, the company working on the Pulaski County Middle School project site, is doing a thorough cleaning of work areas and equipment, school leaders said Tuesday.
The site is expected to reopen on Wednesday and school leaders are determining if the shutdown will change the project’s overall timeline.
