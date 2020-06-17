Regal announces reopening of theaters starting July 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Movie lovers, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: Regal announced its plan for reopening theaters starting on July 10.

The plans include new safety and health procedures from the CDC and other public health organizations, according to the company.

Moviegoers will now have the option to use contactless payments. In addition to the ability to buy tickets in advance using the Regal app, guests can buy concession items from the app.

Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment, which the company said is effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying.

Employees will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks, as well as wear masks when required by local government.

Regal has locations in Roanoke, Christiansburg and Lynchburg.

To read more about the safety and health procedures, click or tap here.