Two Bedford police officers test positive for the coronavirus

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that two of its officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first case was reported on Tuesday and that officer has not worked in over a week.

The second officer hadn’t worked in four days from when the positive test was reported, according to the police department.

The department is now working with the Virginia Department of Health, the County Emergency Management and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to protect the officers and the citizens of Bedford.

To ensure there was no spread, VDH tested every employee of the Bedford Police Department for COVID-19.

The department has enhanced the cleaning procedures setting EPA-approved disinfectant dispensers in the department and has other measures to be utilized.

The department is also working to ensure the health of its officers so they are cared for while isolated.