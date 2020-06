ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke museum is getting ready to open its doors, but things will look different because of the coronavirus.

The Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke will reopen on July 3.

Face coverings will be mandatory for all staff and guests 10 years and up and the number of guests will be limited and social distancing will be enforced.

The museum will also be cleaned and sanitized regularly.