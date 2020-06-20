Dozens of car enthusiasts take vintage vehicles for a cruise

ROANOKE, Va. – The sun finally shined on Roanoke Saturday morning after days of rain, and car enthusiasts took advantage of the clear skies with a drive.

Star City Motor Madness organized a car cruise from Roanoke to Botetourt County. Dozens of vintage vehicles filled the Valley View Grand Home Furnishings parking lot before their journey to the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Buchanan.

Many of the drivers know each other. Some, including Gunther Hoyt, said they could not wait to get out of the house to reunite with their friends.

“This was a big break for us,” Hoyt said. We found out last week, and everybody shined up the cars, got them gassed up, and got ready to go.”

The car enthusiasts also used the cruise to raise money for the Virginia Museum of Transportation.