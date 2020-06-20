Pedestrian hit in Lynchburg early Saturday on U.S. 460

Lynchburg, Va. – The Lynchburg police department is investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Around 4:25 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to U.S. 460 East in the merge lane to Candlers Mountain Road for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, you’re asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation.